2 San Antonio lakes to be stocked with catfish for the next 6 months

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a reel-y good time: It’s time for catfish stocking season from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The department’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program means 18 lakes across Texas (including two in San Antonio) will be stocked with channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October. The stocking starts Friday, April 12, and will pause in August due to the heat.

Two San Antonio lakes include:

Miller’s Pond, located at 6175 Old Pearsall Road.

Southside Lions Park at 3100 Hiawatha St.

The Neighborhood Fishin’ program is part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas, so Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” Marcos DeJesus, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division Region Three Director, said in a news release. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

TPWD’s recommended catfish bait includes strong-smelling baits like nightcrawlers, chicken livers, shrimp, stinkbait, or cut hot dogs.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger can fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

No more than two poles per person can be used in Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes. Trotlines, jug lines, fish traps, seines, cast nets, bows and spears are not allowed in Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes.

Bag limits are five per day for channel and blue catfish. There is no minimum length limit. Each person fishing is entitled to their own daily bag limit.