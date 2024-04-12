Alamo Heights Junior School students, community come together to beautify campus

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – The Alamo Heights community is working with students at a local middle school this weekend to help make a campus shine brighter and also show some school pride.

“Mulch Mania” is back at Alamo Heights Junior School this year, and it’s a day when students work on different projects around the campus.

“We will be moving all this mulch that’s behind me. We will be planting plants,” Mary Wesly Gissell, an Alamo Heights Junior School student said.

Students will also learn leadership skills and teamwork along the way.

“The PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) is made up of parents and teachers, but all year we are fundraising with different events, different activities, selling merchandise and all of that money goes to support the work we are doing at Mulch Mania. Really the equipment and materials you need to beautify the campus,” Elissa Sangster, the president of Parent Teacher Organization at Alamo Heights Junior School said.

The event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Alamo Heights Junior School, 7607 N New Braunfels.