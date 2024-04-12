San Antonio to host 2024 Medal of Honor Society Convention

FILE - The Medal of Honor is seen around the neck of Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, June 25, 2019. One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for bravery on the battlefield, nearly 60 years after he distinguished himself during the Vietnam War. President Joe Biden telephoned ret. U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to inform him that he will receive the Medal of Honor for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will be the host city for the 2024 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention.

The announcement was made during a press conference Friday at historic Hangar 9 at Brooks.

Recommended Videos

An estimated 45 of the living 66 Medal of Honor recipients are expected to attend the convention, which will be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

“As Military City, USA, we could not be more honored to host the 2024 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “The Medal of Honor Society will be immersed into our community by visiting our military hospitals, iconic San Antonio landmarks, and schools to share their patriotism, dedication, and sacrifice to our nation.”

During their visit to schools, Medal of Honor recipients will be introducing their Character Development Program, which focuses on six values: courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism.

“This announcement is a testament to San Antonio’s 300-year history with the military,” said Medal of Honor Recipient Major General Patrick Brady. “We are thrilled to spend a week in Military City, USA where we’re confident we will advance the Society’s programs.”

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor, which is this country’s highest award for military valor in action.