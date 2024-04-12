San Antonio to host 2024 Medal of Honor Society Convention

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will be the host city for the 2024 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention.
The announcement was made during a press conference Friday at historic Hangar 9 at Brooks.
An estimated 45 of the living 66 Medal of Honor recipients are expected to attend the convention, which will be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.
“As Military City, USA, we could not be more honored to host the 2024 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “The Medal of Honor Society will be immersed into our community by visiting our military hospitals, iconic San Antonio landmarks, and schools to share their patriotism, dedication, and sacrifice to our nation.”
During their visit to schools, Medal of Honor recipients will be introducing their Character Development Program, which focuses on six values: courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism.
“This announcement is a testament to San Antonio’s 300-year history with the military,” said Medal of Honor Recipient Major General Patrick Brady. “We are thrilled to spend a week in Military City, USA where we’re confident we will advance the Society’s programs.”
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor, which is this country’s highest award for military valor in action.