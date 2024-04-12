South Texas Symphonic Orchestra to perform free, family-friendly show this May

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra will perform a free, family-friendly concert in May that will include music from iconic movies and musicals.

The concert takes place Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the University of Texas at San Antonio main campus Fine Arts Building Retama Auditorium Recital Hall, located at 1 UTSA Circle.

The concert is free and open to the general public, with VIP seats available for a small fee. To reserve seats, click here.

“This concert is a great one to bring the kids to, but really, these pieces are beloved by all,” Dr. Ronnie Sanders, the award-winning conductor and artistic director said. “We’re particularly looking forward to our tribute to John Williams, who is more than just a composer. With just a few notes, from the movie “Jaws” for example, he has created idiomatic sounds that are identifiable worldwide. It’s rare to be able to consistently elicit such strong emotional responses with music the way he has throughout his career.”

The performance will feature recognizable music from classics such as “E.T.”, “Star Wars”, “Hamilton” and “Frozen” among others. Here’s a rundown of the music to be performed: