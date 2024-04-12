Suspect in deadly San Antonio-Austin rampage to undergo psychological evaluation

A man accused in a deadly shooting spree that started in San Antonio and ended in Austin had his first pretrial hearing this week, but he wasn’t in the courtroom.

Shane James Jr. is accused of killing his parents in Kirby, then headed to Austin, where he allegedly killed four people and injured two police officers and a cyclist.

He faces four counts of capital murder and could get the death penalty if convicted.

The next step in the case is to give James a psychological evaluation to determine his mental state.

“In every case like this, certainly, there is going to be psychiatric follow-up,” said defense attorney Russ Hunt Jr. “(James) talks to us when we go visit with him, and he seems very intent on his faith, and he’s doing a lot of praying right now.”

The pretrial hearing was reset to June 11.