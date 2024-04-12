Victims come forward after suspect accused of catfishing, sexual assault arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Two women who claim they were victims of a man accused of catfishing and sexual assault are coming forward after his arrest.

Chong-Yun Mounce, 38, was arrested and walked in front of cameras Wednesday. He now faces a single charge of sexual assault and two counts of online impersonation.

“I was completely sexually exploited and stolen from and left restrained in my house,” said a woman who asked to remain anonymous.

Tied up, blindfolded, and left to get out on her own, the woman knew she was not the only one.

“I’ve never allowed someone to come into my apartment that I have never seen face to face and have myself blindfolded. I beat myself up over that every day,” said Janetria Sedlock, who also came forward.

The San Antonio Police Department says Mounce used someone else’s picture on his Tinder profile and pretended to be that person. Investigators say he established an online relationship with the victim and then convinced her to play out a fantasy of his in December.

The women we spoke with are not the victims in SAPD’s case, but they say the same thing happened to them.

“Leaving the door unlocked and I would be blindfolded in my bedroom,” said Sedlock.

The women both recalled the moment they realized that the person who tied them up was not the person from the dating app.

“I did say stop, but of course, he didn’t. He did eventually stop but on his terms, not when I asked him to,” said Sedlock.

The other woman added, “You were at their mercy, so if you did try to fight back, what would happen then?”

The women said they had to remove their restraints on their own, and both had money stolen through their CashApp.

“He’s like, ‘Is this Spotify?’ talking about my phone, and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I made my own. What’s your password?’” said Sedlock, remembering the encounter.

Sedlock said $900 was stolen from her, and the other woman said $300 was taken from her.

“I replaced my phone. I got my money back, but what I don’t get back is the person I was that day,” said Sedlock.

Both women have cases with their police departments in Selma and Fredericksburg. The agencies say they’re in communication with SAPD regarding their cases.

