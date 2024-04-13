69º
Local News

Driver arrested after fleeing major crash involving bus on I-35; 1 person taken to hospital

SAPD: Bus carrying 26 people swerved to avoid crash, hit two vehicles

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for causing a multiple-vehicle crash that involved a bus and fleeing the scene as a passenger suffered serious injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Southcross Boulevard on the South Side.

A preliminary report from SAPD states a man was driving a Toyota Matrix on the northbound lanes of the highway when he crashed into the center median. The car ended up in the middle lane of the highway, and the man ran off.

The driver of a bus traveling in the middle lane swerved to the right to avoid the Matrix, and the bus hit a Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Corolla.

The Silverado hit the right wall and rolled onto its side. A passenger in the truck — a 26-year-old woman — was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury. She is in stable condition.

The bus was carrying 26 passengers at the time and no injuries were reported.

Shortly after the crash, police said, officers found the driver of the Matrix several blocks away.

He was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, police said.

His name and age have not been released.

