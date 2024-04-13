St. Mary’s Strip businesses to throw Rock the Block Party to welcome back crowds

SAN ANTONIO – Randi Simpson, co-owner of the Gallery Club on the St. Mary’s Strip, said she couldn’t sit back and continue to let her business and those around her continue to struggle.

“When I saw the negative news reports, it prompted me to just do something,” she said.

Simpson rallied nearly two dozen businesses — including bars, restaurants, and shops on the strip — to throw a grand reopening party for Rock the Block.

“We wanted to let the people know the construction is over. The Saint Mary’s Strip is alive. The party is here,” she said.

Rock the Block Party (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic and construction have impacted the strip. Some businesses were forced to close, but Simpson wants to ensure that the ones that remain survive.

“It’s not just about the Gallery Club. It’s about the entire Saint Mary’s Strip and its history, and it’s important. And I want it to be successful for every business on here,” she said.

Simpson hopes this rebirth of the strip will lead to new partnerships with businesses and the nearby community and more block parties in the future.

“Go where the locals go. This is the local scene. We have foods of all ethnicities. We have music of every genre,” she said.