71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

St. Mary’s Strip businesses to throw Rock the Block Party to welcome back crowds

The goal of the party was to inform people that the construction is over

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: St. Mary's Strip, San Antonio, District 1

SAN ANTONIO – Randi Simpson, co-owner of the Gallery Club on the St. Mary’s Strip, said she couldn’t sit back and continue to let her business and those around her continue to struggle.

“When I saw the negative news reports, it prompted me to just do something,” she said.

Simpson rallied nearly two dozen businesses — including bars, restaurants, and shops on the strip — to throw a grand reopening party for Rock the Block.

“We wanted to let the people know the construction is over. The Saint Mary’s Strip is alive. The party is here,” she said.

Rock the Block Party (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic and construction have impacted the strip. Some businesses were forced to close, but Simpson wants to ensure that the ones that remain survive.

“It’s not just about the Gallery Club. It’s about the entire Saint Mary’s Strip and its history, and it’s important. And I want it to be successful for every business on here,” she said.

Simpson hopes this rebirth of the strip will lead to new partnerships with businesses and the nearby community and more block parties in the future.

“Go where the locals go. This is the local scene. We have foods of all ethnicities. We have music of every genre,” she said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Recommended Videos