Local News

BCSO searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared with a friend

Leia Perez last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday near 14000 block of High Plains Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, San Antonio, Missing
BCSO believes Leia Perez was last seen wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a grey Nike hoodie. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who vanished on Monday.

Leia Perez, 12, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Monday near the 14000 block of High Plains Drive with a friend, according to BCSO.

Perez is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

BCSO believes Perez was last seen wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a grey Nike hoodie.

Perez and her friend may be in the zip codes of 78253 or 78254, BCSO said.

If you have any information regarding Perez’s whereabouts, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

