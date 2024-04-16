BCSO searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared with a friend

BCSO believes Leia Perez was last seen wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a grey Nike hoodie.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who vanished on Monday.

Leia Perez, 12, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Monday near the 14000 block of High Plains Drive with a friend, according to BCSO.

Perez is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

Perez and her friend may be in the zip codes of 78253 or 78254, BCSO said.

If you have any information regarding Perez’s whereabouts, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.