Castroville 7th grader wins 1st place in grappling contest in Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO – A Castroville seventh grader won first place in a prestigious grappling contest recently in Las Vegas.

Zoe Freeman of Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) finished first in her weight class at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club.

“If you set your mind to something and put the work in, anything is possible,” Zoe said.

Zoe, who is the daughter of Stephanie and Charlie Freeman, is supported in her competitions by Phalanx, the largest Jiu-Jitsu apparel brand.

Grappling is a fighting technique based on throws, trips, sweeps, clinch fighting, ground fighting and submission holds and includes many styles, like wrestling and Judo.