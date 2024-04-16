Celebrate Selena’s birthday Tuesday at these San Antonio events

Tuesday marks what would have been Selena’s 53rd birthday.
Selena was tragically shot and killed on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi by her former fan club manager.
Nearly 30 years later, her legacy is still very much alive.
Here are a few events going on around San Antonio:
- Bidi Bidi Party - The free event from 5- 9 p.m. will include music, dancing, food and drinks at The Park at Pearl located at 312 Pearl Pkwy.
- Selena Day - A Mariachi Tribute - Reserved tickets are required for this event from 7-10 p.m. at the St. Anthony Hotel located 300 E. Travis St. Tickets cost between $20-$40. Free valet parking is included.
- Stable Hall Presents Bidi Bidi Banda: 10th Anniversary Tour - The general admission, standing-room-only concert starts at 8 p.m. at Stable Hall.