Deadly crash involving dump truck shuts down part of Bandera Road on far NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash has shut down a stretch of State Highway 16/Bandera Road on the far Northwest Side.

The crash happened around 8:11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at the Highway 211 intersection.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies say a dump truck traveling north on Hwy. 16 took a left turn on Hwy. 211 south and lost control before crashing into a Chevy Silverado.

BCSO officials said a driver died at the scene, but did not release any further details. Officials pulled the driver of the dump truck out of the vehicle and he was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Hwy. 16 North will remain open while traffic on Hwy. 16 South will be diverted to Hwy. 211 South. Hwy 211 North traffic will be turned around and diverted back to 211 South.

Hwy 16 at 211 crash (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

