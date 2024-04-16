Emergency prep supplies will be tax-free in Texas from April 27-29

SAN ANTONIO – To help Texans prepare for weather events like hurricanes and violent spring storms, the state will have a sales tax holiday on essential items like generators, flashlights and first aid kits.

The 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29. The tax holiday applies to items purchased in-store, online, by telephone, mail and custom order.

There is no limit on the number of items purchased, but there are price limits for individual items.

For example, only generators that cost less than $3,000 and ice chests priced less than $75 are eligible for the tax-freebie.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption:

Less than $3,000:

Portable generators

Less than $300:

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75:

Axes.

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers - nonelectric.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Ice products - reusable and artificial.

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do NOT qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

Additional charges affect purchase price:

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

Read more about the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday online.

