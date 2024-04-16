Woman narrowly escapes injury following shooting near Bexar County Magistrate’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was driving to work narrowly escaped injury after she got caught in some crossfire Tuesday morning near the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an assistant BCSO chief was headed to work when he heard several gunshots in the 200 block of Comal Street.

The chief circled the area to investigate when he came upon a visibly shaken woman driving a Lexus.

The woman wasn’t injured by the gunfire, but her vehicle was hit by three bullets.

Two people were taken into custody. One of them was in possession of a handgun and narcotics and was apparently the target of the gunfire, Salazar said. It doesn’t appear the man fired any shots.

Salazar said the person who fired the shots was driving a Mercedes and was involved in an ongoing dispute with the man.

The search for the man in the Mercedes continues.