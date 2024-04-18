82º
Laughlin Air Force Base airman found dead

Airman’s body found near a railway off base, officials say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

DEL RIO, Texas – The body of a Laughlin Air Force Base airman was found Thursday morning, military officials said.

The discovery was made by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office near a railway off base in Del Rio.

“We tragically lost a member of our Air Force and Laughlin family,” said Col Kevin A. Davidson, 47th Flying Training Wing Commander. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family and all those that knew him. Our top priority is to support the grieving family, friends, and loved ones struggling with this loss.”

The name of the airman has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

