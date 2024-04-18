Murals near Market Square debut just in time for Fiesta

"The Echoes of Market Square" mural series by San Antonio artists Eva Marengo Sanchez and Mike Arguello is complete downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – Murals showing San Antonio’s culinary and musical cultures have debuted in downtown San Antonio just in time for Fiesta.

The mural series, called “The Echoes of Market Square,” is spread across eight large columns under Interstate 35 between Dolorosa and Commerce Street, just west of the historic district.

That area is called The Pass at Market Square, a new urban recreational area that includes a basketball half-court, swing chairs and ping-pong tables. It is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pass at Historic Market Square is a recreational area in downtown San Antonio. (City of San Antonio)

In a news release, Department of Arts and Culture Director Krystal Jones said the artwork covers 30 sides of the columns and they each speak “directly to the history and stories of Historic Market Square.”

The series is from San Antonio artists Eva Marengo Sanchez and Mike Arguello.

“It’s by far the largest project I’ve ever undertaken, and I feel incredibly grateful for the experience and proud to help represent my city’s culture through public art,” Sanchez said in the news release.

A public art dedication is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at The Pass at Market Square, 612 W. Commerce St.

Friday also marks the first day of Fiesta De Los Reyes, a free music and food festival at Market Square.

The event opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta.

