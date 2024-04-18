Overnight fire damages home in Northwest Bexar County; no reported injuries

Fire was called in just before midnight in 8300 block of Dotted Palm

SAN ANTONIO – The residents of a Northwest Bexar County home were able to avoid injury after a house fire spread overnight, according to the Bexar County Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before midnight at a home in the 8300 block of Dotted Palm, not far from Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage. The fire spread and made its way upstairs and eventually to the attic. Firefighters put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said everyone inside the home made it safely out. The residents, however, are displaced for the time being.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine the exact cause.

The Bexar County Fire Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Helotes Fire Department all responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $200,000.