Celebrate Earth Day with tree giveaways, educational activities at these San Antonio events

SAN ANTONIO – Earth Day is Monday, April 22, but businesses and organizations around San Antonio will celebrate early with events this weekend.

The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree and plant giveaway on Saturday at Woodlawn Lake Park, and the San Antonio Zoo will have a Party For The Planet celebration with live music and educational activities.

See below for Earth Day celebrations taking place across San Antonio this weekend.

Confluence Park: District 3 will have its third annual Glow Out Yoga and Zumba event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St. All ages are invited. "Attendees will light up the night with positive energy and movements, as they harmonize with the rhythms of nature under the starlit sky," a news release states.

McIntyre’s North Star: The The restaurant at 90 NE Loop 410 will have an Earth Day Pop-Up Market at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include local vendors and an Earth Day-themed cocktail menu. The restaurant is dog-friendly.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center: People can get free entry to the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 10750 Pleasanton Road. "Take home native pollinator plant educational material to learn what plants would work best in your space," the center's website states.

Ocho: The River Walk restaurant will have a Plant Your Presence brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During brunch, Jolli Pot Plants and Wyoming Whiskey will be set up in Hotel Havana's La Sala and will give away mini succulent kits. A portion of proceeds will help to support the National Park Foundation.

San Antonio Zoo: On Saturday and Sunday, the zoo will host a Party For The Planet celebration. It will include educational activities, visits from the Animal Ambassador Team, music from DJ Mayhem, plant giveaways, exhibits from the San Antonio Bonsai Society and more. Party For The Planet is free for members and included with standard admission.

Party For The Plant is taking place at the San Antonio Zoo on April 20 and 21, 2024. (San Antonio Zoo)

Woodlawn Lake Park: The city's big Earth Day 2024 party at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., is an official Fiesta event and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a tree and plant giveaway plus family activities, dance and music performances, fishing and fitness opportunities, and about 70 community partners. Anyone who participates in a survey will receive an official Parks and Recreation Fiesta medal, according to the city.

