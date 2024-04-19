Fire damages East Side church overnight; investigators called

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to find the person who may have set fire to a church on the East Side overnight.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church in the 1200 block of East Crockett Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building. Most of the damage was in the back of the building and band equipment and lights sustained damage, according to SAFD.

The damage is estimated at around $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.