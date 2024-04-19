Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 56-year-old woman in March 2022

Michael Dines will serve life in prison for killing Kerstin Marie Taylor.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old man convicted of murder in the shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in March 2022.

Dines invited Taylor, who was experiencing homelessness then, to his home on March 13, 2022. He left to buy groceries and wine while Taylor waited.

Dines mistakenly believed Taylor was a man and shot and killed her, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. He told police he felt justified in killing the woman and admitted to the murder.

“The verdict and sentence reflect the gravity of Michael Dines’ actions,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a news release. “Our office is committed to the protection and justice for victims of crime.”