SAN ANTONIO – Microplastics in the soil are making us sick, now what?

Here’s how to take the plastic out of the garden this Earth Day:

Microplastics are making us sick — how?

When microplastics break down into our soil, they release toxic chemicals. They end up in our food, water and even in the air we breathe.

This year’s theme for Earth Day is “Planet vs. Plastics.”

Here are some alternative ways to keep plastics out of the garden, and out of our soil: