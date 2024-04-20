Power line snaps on I-35, injuring SAPD officer, officials say

Police said an officer suffered minor injuries as his SAPD vehicle was one of the vehicles damaged.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was injured after a power line across a highway snapped, according to SAPD.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12900 block of Interstate 35.

A power line snapped for unknown reasons, causing damage to around 10 vehicles on both sides of the highway, police said.

Police said an officer suffered minor injuries as his SAPD vehicle was one of the vehicles damaged.

The incident caused the main lanes of IH-35 northbound to be shut down, but they have since reopened, police mentioned.