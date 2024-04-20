Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing near downtown, SAPD says

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds upstairs at an apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death near downtown, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of S. Main Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds upstairs at an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers later said they arrested a man who was found downstairs with a knife in his hand. The suspect was hospitalized with injuries.

The department’s homicide unit is continuing the investigation.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.