63º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing near downtown, SAPD says

Police said a suspect was found with a knife in his hand

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds upstairs at an apartment complex. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death near downtown, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of S. Main Avenue.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds upstairs at an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers later said they arrested a man who was found downstairs with a knife in his hand. The suspect was hospitalized with injuries.

The department’s homicide unit is continuing the investigation.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos