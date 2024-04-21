65º
KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos after rain, hail passes through Bexar County, New Braunfels

The storms began late Saturday night

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: Whatever the Weather, KSAT Connect
Hail reported in areas north and northeast of San Antonio on April 20, 2024 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – If you were awakened by the sound of storms late Saturday night, you were not alone.

Some residents on the far North, Northeast and Northwest Sides of San Antonio — as well as New Braunfels — reported rain and hail.

KSAT Connect users shared photos of hail stones that were dime-sized, quarter-sized or larger. One KSAT Connect user reported an inch of rainfall in southern Bexar County.

Kristie1989

Hail at Overlook and 281

0
San Antonio
MyklJ

Timberwood Park

0
San Antonio
Debbie E.

Hail in Copper Ridge subdivision

0
New Braunfels
ChristyPovolish
0
Canyon Lake
Kristie1989

Nicole sized hail at Overlook pkwy and 281

0
San Antonio
Lance L.

1 inch of rain last night in South Bexar County!!!!

0
San Antonio
Baskin Home

Trinity Oaks Sub. 🎶 It came in like a wrecking ball 🎶

0
San Antonio
Tabitha D

Just south of Timberwood Park in Stone Oak

0
San Antonio
Kimberlyf

2" hail

0
Timberwood Park
Sam Ovila

Canyon Springs

0
San Antonio

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Weather” as the channel and one category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step: Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

