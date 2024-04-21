KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos after rain, hail passes through Bexar County, New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – If you were awakened by the sound of storms late Saturday night, you were not alone.
Some residents on the far North, Northeast and Northwest Sides of San Antonio — as well as New Braunfels — reported rain and hail.
KSAT Connect users shared photos of hail stones that were dime-sized, quarter-sized or larger. One KSAT Connect user reported an inch of rainfall in southern Bexar County.
