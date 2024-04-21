KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos after rain, hail passes through Bexar County, New Braunfels

Hail reported in areas north and northeast of San Antonio on April 20, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – If you were awakened by the sound of storms late Saturday night, you were not alone.

Some residents on the far North, Northeast and Northwest Sides of San Antonio — as well as New Braunfels — reported rain and hail.

KSAT Connect users shared photos of hail stones that were dime-sized, quarter-sized or larger. One KSAT Connect user reported an inch of rainfall in southern Bexar County.

Kristie1989 Nicole sized hail at Overlook pkwy and 281 4 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Baskin Home Trinity Oaks Sub. 🎶 It came in like a wrecking ball 🎶 12 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting: