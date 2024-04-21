KSAT mourns sudden death of beloved photojournalist

A beloved member of the KSAT team has died.

Photojournalist Jose “Joe” Arredondo, 49, died in his sleep just hours before he was scheduled for his Saturday morning shift.

“Joe was a beloved and energetic journalist who always had a smile,” said KSAT News Director Mario Orellana. “He had been with KSAT since 2019 and was someone we depended on for the big stories and events. Joe’s creativity, hustle, and kindness will be missed throughout the building.”

Arredondo was known for his friendly smile, good attitude, talent and dedication to his job.

After his coworkers learned of his death, many contributed photos and shared memories.

“Joey was the greatest guy, a blessing to be around.”

“I genuinely loved getting to work with Joe every day. One of the nicest, hardest-working guys I’ve ever met. He will be missed.”

“Joe was an amazing photojournalist and an even better person. We deal with a lot in this business but no matter the day, Joe brought peace and warmth to our newsroom. His smile, kindness and loving presence will be greatly missed.”

“His smile was so contagious and his love was widespread.”

“Such a beautiful soul.”

Arredondo died of natural causes.