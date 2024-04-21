SAPD searching for teenager who vanished on Northwest Side

(Copyright 2024 by The San Antonio Police Department - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who disappeared on the Northwest Side of town.

Angelina Escobedo, 18, was last seen on April 18 in the 4300 block of Spectrum One, according to SAPD.

Escobedo is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She has piercings on her nose, belly button, and ear, according to police.

Escobedo was last noticed wearing a grey sweatshirt with a blue logo, black sweatpants, and white Crocs, police said.

She also has a scar on her right elbow and a birthmark that goes from her left forearm to the top of her hand, SAPD said.

If you have any information regarding Escobedo’s whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.