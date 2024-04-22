63-year-old woman injured after being run over by truck in gas station parking lot, police say

Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for information on hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened back in March.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on March 16 in an Exxon gas station parking lot in the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from West Laurel Street and the VIA Metro Center.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the driver of a black, lifted truck struck and then ran over a 63-year-old woman who was walking in the parking lot. The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with serious injuries.

Police said the driver fled traveling east on West Cypress and the driver did not stop to provide his or her information or render aid to the victim.

When located, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.