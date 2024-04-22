House used by homeless people a ‘total loss’ after early-morning mattress fire, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 5:15 a.m. in 700 block of Moursund Boulevard

SAN ANTONIO – A small house that some people without a home were staying in on the city’s far South Side was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Moursund Boulevard, not far from Pleasanton Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fully involved structure fire at the vacant home. They put the fire out and there were no reported injuries.

SAFD Battalion Chief Russell Johnson said the fire started on a mattress and then spread both into the attic and underneath the home. The house is considered a total loss.

Johnson said firefighters had to pull up all the floorboards to get to the fire below. The house had concrete around the outside of it with the house laying on top of a pier and beam foundation. There was evidence of homeless people staying inside.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 10 units responded to the call.

It’s not exactly clear what caused the mattress fire.