Woman charged in fatal shooting sentenced to 18 years in prison, per plea deal

Stephanie Zaragosa was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Mario Alverez in August 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was accused in the fatal broad daylight shooting of a man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday.

Stephanie Zaragosa, who was charged with murder, accepted a plea deal in connection with the fatal shooting on Aug. 29, 2022.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Zaragosa admitted to police that she drove a Jeep Cherokee that pulled up to Mario Alverez’s home in the 3800 block of Morales, where she motioned for Alverez to walk over to the vehicle. When Alverez got close to the vehicle, he was shot multiple times by Gilbert Torres, who was hidden by tinted windows in the backseat, police said.

Torres was also charged with murder but it’s unclear when he’ll appear in court to face that charge.

According to a source, Torres is a wanted fugitive after he cut off his court-appointed ankle monitor.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and the San Antonio Police Department for information on Torres’ status.