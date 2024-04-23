Early-morning fire damages abandoned home just north of downtown

House fire was called in around 3 a.m. near North Alamo St., Casa Blanca St.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned home just north of downtown early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home near the intersection of North Alamo Street and Casa Blanca Street, not far from Highway 281.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the house. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the home was abandoned and that nobody was inside. There were no reports of any injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try to determine what sparked the flames.

According the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.