All lanes of Highway 90 EB near I-35 closed due to major crash involving school bus

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes of Highway 90 eastbound near Interstate 35 are presently closed following a crash involving a school bus early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on the city’s West Side.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation says no children were on the bus, but that at least four vehicles were involved including the bus.

BREAKING: Crash involving a school bus on Highway 90 inbound near I-35. Traffic is at a complete stop. Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/nfTtxTE1uO — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) April 24, 2024

Traffic in the area is at a complete stop. All lanes of the highway are presently closed. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

