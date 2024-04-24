72º
All lanes of Highway 90 EB near I-35 closed due to major crash involving school bus

Crash happened around 8 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes of Highway 90 eastbound near Interstate 35 are presently closed following a crash involving a school bus early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on the city’s West Side.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation says no children were on the bus, but that at least four vehicles were involved including the bus.

Traffic in the area is at a complete stop. All lanes of the highway are presently closed. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

