Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man at illegal gambling house, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a man back in January of 2023.

Michael Gaitan, 30, has been taken into police custody.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023 at a home on Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gaitan allegedly shot and killed Roland Garcia, 40, at a house police say was being used for illegal gambling.

Police said officers found several 8-liner machines while responding to the home and that the shooting occurred after a dispute between Garcia and Gaitan.

Witnesses say Garcia allegedly stole money from the one of the gambling machines at the location a day before the shooting.

The affidavit states Gaitan ordered someone to assault Garcia because he stole the money. Gaitan then placed a gun in his jacket pocket and hit Garcia with brass knuckles on the head, but the gun fell out. Garcia attempted to pick up the gun, but Gaitan retrieved it and shot him, the affidavit said.

Police said Gaitan and another person fled after the shooting in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Gaitan is charged with murder, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $250,000.