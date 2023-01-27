Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found several eight-liner machines inside. The unidentified shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people, including the suspected shooter, fled the location in a white Volkswagen Jetta. Two of them, including the shooter, have not been found, police said.

Officers did, however, find and arrest the driver.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.