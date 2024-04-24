83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Wildlife officer, mountain lion perform ‘acrobatic stunt’ during rescue from soon-to-be flooded spillway

Rescue happened at dam at the Vallecito Reservoir

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Animals, Trending, Colorado

Dramatic videos show a wildlife officer and a mountain lion performing an impressive “acrobatic stunt” to rescue the animal from a soon-to-be flooded spillway.

Just before the dam at the Vallecito Reservoir was set to be opened, workers noticed two mountain lion cubs sheltering in the channel.

The release of water from the dam likely would have drown the cubs. Dam officials held off on the release and called the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and CPW officials came to the rescue.

Footage released by CPW shows an officer using a rope to lower a bar to the cub. The cub grabbed onto the bar and allowed himself to be lifted to safety.

A second lion couldn’t quite get the “hang” of the rescue attempt, so a CPW climbed down a ladder into the spillway to go to him. He used a rope and a catch pole to capture the lion.

She eventually ran off into the woods in the same direction as her sibling.

Watch the video of their rescue in the player at the top of this article.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos