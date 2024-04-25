Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 this weekend for Festival de Animales

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents this weekend for Festival de Animales.

On Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8 each.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

Standard admission will grant you access to the zoo’s Festival de Animales.

The Fiesta event celebrates animals, conservation efforts, culture, and food native to South and Central America. People can also sip specialty cocktails and enjoy musical performances.

Here’s the festival schedule of events for both days:

10-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m.: Folklórico Dancers | Zoo Entrance/Roaming

10 a.m.–1 p.m.: Mariachi | Roaming

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: DJ Mayhem | Great Lawn

11 a.m.–1 p.m. & 3–5 p.m.: Hype Squad Dance Parties | Great Lawn & Zootenial Plaza

Noon-6 p.m.: DJ Fuzion | Zootenial Plaza

Access to the festivities is free for members.

“Get ready to celebrate Fiesta in a wild way at San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event happening April 27-28,” a media advisory states. “Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of animals, culture, and conservation during Festival de Animales.”

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo this weekend, there are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

May 1

June 17 and 21

July 16 and 29

August 10 and 12

September 22 and 24

October 20

November 29

December 14

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

