KSAT reporter Leigh Waldman heading to NYC to report for CNN

She was in San Antonio for less than three years, but she is leaving her mark.

KSAT reporter Leigh Waldman is leaving KSAT to report for CNN.

“I’ll be heading to New York City to work as a national and international correspondent with CNN’s Newsource. I’m thrilled for this opportunity to serve a larger community while being a firsthand witness as history is unfolding,” Waldman said. “There’s so much I’m excited about with this new job! As a journalist, I’m so eager to continue learning and perfecting this craft, and this job will allow me the opportunity to do that. It’ll also allow me to travel to new parts of the country I haven’t seen and new parts of the world. It’ll be an AMAZING adventure.”

Because KSAT is a CNN affiliate, KSAT viewers may still see Waldman’s reporting on occasion.

Waldman joined the KSAT 12 reporting team in November 2021 after reporting stints in Omaha, Nebraska and Victoria, Texas.

In the last three years, she’s made her mark with award-winning news coverage of Uvalde, Texas Crime Stories and as part of the KSAT Investigates team.

“When I came to KSAT, I always dreamed of becoming an investigative reporter,” Waldman said. “Getting to join the team here, and learn from them, has been an incredible experience. The stories that will stick with me are the ones I helped to tell after the shooting at Robb Elementary School. What happened there was an unimaginable tragedy. In telling those stories, learning about the lives taken and the ones changed, we hoped to honor them. The families who opened up and allowed us into their new grief-stricken world will stay with me forever.”

Waldman said she was going to miss living in San Antonio, especially the culture and the people.

“This community has welcomed me with open arms since I started, and I’m so grateful for that. I’ve made friends that have become more like family. The journalists at KSAT are some of the best in the world and they care so much about the San Antonio community that they serve. They taught me something new each and every day and made what is oftentimes a hard job much easier to do,” Waldman said.

Waldman said she’s excited to continue learning and perfecting her craft in the Big Apple. And, of course, looks forward to eating the food that New York is famous for.

“Pizza. Every. Single. Day. Totally kidding... sort of. New York has so much to offer in terms of culture, history, and entertainment. I also have family that lives in NYC that I haven’t spent nearly enough time with because we live so far apart, I’m eager to get closer to them. Also, lots of airports in NYC, so that means I can easily come back to visit San Antonio any time,” she said.

The job will include a lot of traveling to report on stories across the country and the world.

“It will be an amazing adventure,” she said.

In a fitting send-off, Waldman ended her time in San Antonio reporting on two things she loves — a San Antonio Fiesta party and dogs. Her final day of on-air reporting was on April 27 when she hosted the Fiesta Pooch Parade.

“Thank you San Antonio for an incredible two and a half years! I love this city and the people here. Thank you to KSAT 12 News for accepting me as I am; snorting when I laugh, and copious amounts of glitter and all,” Waldman said.

Good luck!