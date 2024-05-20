11-year-old student detained for bringing pellet gun to school, Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – An 11-year-old student was detained after bringing a pellet gun to school and claiming it was a real firearm on social media, according to Schertz police.

Staff at Wilder Intermediate School became aware of a student who allegedly brought a BB gun to campus around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Through further investigation, the BB gun was determined to be an airsoft pellet gun that looked like a Glock firearm, police said.

Authorities found out that the student sent a picture of the pellet gun on social media to another student, saying it was a real firearm that he intended to use during a fight, police said.

The student was detained for making a terroristic threat and was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

This is the third time in the past couple of weeks a student has brought a gun to a Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District campus.