Learn about foster care resources, how to help during KSAT Community phone bank for SJRC

SAN ANTONIIO – Every child and teenager deserves a home surrounded by safe, nurturing families. You could be the family a child or teen in foster care is looking for, but you may be wondering how to get started.

Foster families face unique challenges as they navigate areas of unfamiliar territory, and finding the ongoing support and assistance needed could be a challenge in itself.

For more than 40 years, SJRC has remained dedicated to aiding adoptees and their families during their time of healing and transformation.

For the thousands of children affected by abuse, abandonment or neglect, SJRC continues to help vulnerable children and families in Bexar County receive the care and support they need to succeed. KSAT Community is proud to support SJRC during the National Foster Care Awareness Month.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

Join KSAT Community on Tuesday, May 14 from noon to 7 p.m. as we host a phone bank for SJRC to help raise awareness about the importance of foster care and the positive impact it makes in the lives of foster families and adoptees.

Interested donors will have the opportunity to give financially during the live broadcast. Operators will also be available to take viewers’ questions about becoming a foster family, the resources available, and other ways to encourage the lives of young community members of San Antonio who are in need of foster care services.

At SJRC Texas, (formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children), we care for children and families who have been affected by trauma, abuse and neglect. We are their safe haven and offer help and hope to begin the journey of healing.

Our mission is to create supportive and nurturing environments for children and families through advocacy, innovation, and the power of positive relationships.

SJRC believes in fostering a healthy environment where every child’s voice is heard, families receive continuous support, and communities collaboratively build bright futures for all.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.

