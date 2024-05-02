San Antonio family encourages community to open their homes to foster children after adopting 4 children

San Antonio and its surrounding areas are in need of foster families. While the process may seem daunting to some, one local family is trying to encourage others to help a child in need.

Family asked not to identify their last name or name of children.

Angie and her husband had two boys. When their sons were around seven and eight, they decided they wanted a daughter but wanted to foster to adopt. They soon agreed to not only one but two girls, sisters.

Several years later, when the girls were seven and eight, a friend asked Angie to watch a baby boy who had suffered from shaken baby syndrome.

“We just really felt God called us and said yes,” Angie said.

Not too long after, another call came, this time for a baby girl.

“I called my husband and said, ‘Hey, can you believe that agency just called me again? No, I’m not taking no more babies.’ So my husband said, ‘Yeah, go pick her up.’”

The family of eight is now proving the impossible is possible, and despite some setbacks, the children are thriving.

Angie thinks other families should put aside any worries about fostering and just take the leap.

“These kids are not guaranteed tomorrow,” Angie said. “These kids just need a second chance.”

A lot can go into fostering a child, and KSAT is hosting a phone bank on May 14 to answer all questions about it.

