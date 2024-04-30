San Antonio man who shot, killed a 15-year-old boy sentenced to 30 years in prison, per plea deal

Zachary Vargas, who was charged in five cases, including the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, per a plea deal. Vargas was charged with murder in connection with the January 2021 fatal shooting of Marqhael Ross.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was charged in five cases, including the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Zachary Vargas is charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 25, 2021 fatal shooting of Marqhael Ross.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ross went to Vargas’ home in the 500 block of Belcross near West Commerce Street and approached him in the front yard. A physical altercation erupted and one of them pulled out a gun.

Surveillance footage showed that the two men fought over the gun, which discharged on the ground. Both men fell to the ground, but Vargas then stood up and pointed the gun at Ross, who was still laying down, police said.

Vargas fired a shot at Ross but appeared to have missed, the surveillance footage showed.

Ross, who appeared to be injured, tried to flee on foot but Vargas then shot him in the back, police said. Ross later died at University Hospital.

Before his arrest on the murder charge, Vargas was charged in an aggravated kidnapping case. While he was in jail, he was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance.

During a courtroom appearance on Tuesday, Vargas pleaded no contest to the aggravated kidnapping and murder charges, and per a plea deal was sentenced 30 years on each charge, which will run concurrently. The state dismissed the other three charges per the plea deal.

Vargas is eligible for parole in 15 years.