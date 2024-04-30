90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio man who shot, killed a 15-year-old boy sentenced to 30 years in prison, per plea deal

Zachary Vargas also sentenced in aggravated kidnapping case

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts
Zachary Vargas, who was charged in five cases, including the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, per a plea deal. Vargas was charged with murder in connection with the January 2021 fatal shooting of Marqhael Ross. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was charged in five cases, including the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Zachary Vargas is charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 25, 2021 fatal shooting of Marqhael Ross.

Recommended Videos

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ross went to Vargas’ home in the 500 block of Belcross near West Commerce Street and approached him in the front yard. A physical altercation erupted and one of them pulled out a gun.

Surveillance footage showed that the two men fought over the gun, which discharged on the ground. Both men fell to the ground, but Vargas then stood up and pointed the gun at Ross, who was still laying down, police said.

Vargas fired a shot at Ross but appeared to have missed, the surveillance footage showed.

Ross, who appeared to be injured, tried to flee on foot but Vargas then shot him in the back, police said. Ross later died at University Hospital.

Before his arrest on the murder charge, Vargas was charged in an aggravated kidnapping case. While he was in jail, he was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance.

During a courtroom appearance on Tuesday, Vargas pleaded no contest to the aggravated kidnapping and murder charges, and per a plea deal was sentenced 30 years on each charge, which will run concurrently. The state dismissed the other three charges per the plea deal.

Vargas is eligible for parole in 15 years.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email

Recommended Videos