SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in Northeast Side gas station robbery

Police said the woman escaped with the stolen cash

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman accused of robbing a cashier at gunpoint on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened around 5:52 p.m. on April 30 in the 4500 block of Rittiman Road.

The woman demanded cash from a Circle K gas station cashier while flashing a short-barrel rifle, according to SAPD.

The woman escaped with stolen cash on foot going west, police said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

