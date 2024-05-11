Around 50 people detained after raid of cockfighting event in south Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Around 50 people were detained on Saturday after deputies executed a search warrant on a property known for cockfighting, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Chief Nancy Sanford, BCSO received an anonymous tip on Friday about a Saturday cockfighting event in the 26000 block of Sand Cliff Drive.

BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit researched and confirmed information that the cockfighting event would happen Saturday, officials said.

Investigators staked out the property and obtained a search warrant, according to BCSO.

While searching through the property, deputies found drugs, guns, and around 200 roosters in cages, officials said.

Sanford said the main suspect in the investigation, Paul Morales, was arrested on the property.

Deputies said the roosters would soon be removed and relocated to an undisclosed location upon further investigation.

Morales and the approximately 50 people arrested could face charges of engaging in cockfighting, which is a state jail felony, said Sanford.

Sanford believes there may have been previous cockfighting incidents at the property.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.