San Antonio Zoo celebrates 110th birthday with $11 tickets on Monday

(Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the San Antonio Zoo’s 110th birthday, and everyone’s invited to get a special-priced ticket on Monday in honor of each decade of its history.

“We’re turning 110 and you’re invited to party with us! Mark your calendars for May 13th and join the party with a celebratory $11 admission ticket for a WILD day at San Antonio Zoo,” the zoo said on its ticket website.

Recommended Videos

The San Antonio Zoo will be having lots of different activities to celebrate its birthday on Monday, including education stations, entertainers and a DJ.

The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - DJ Mayhem at Zootennial Plaza

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Education Station at Zootennial Plaza

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Animal Ambassador Team Presentation at Ambassador Theater

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Roaming Entertainment at Zootennial Plaza

11:30 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. - Happy Birthday Sing-a-long, led by Zoo School at Zootennial Plaza

11:35 a.m. to noon - Free Cupcakes at Zootennial Plaza (while supplies last)

4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - North East School of the Arts Performance at Zootennial Plaza

Anyone who wants to participate in the Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio experience can get $25 on Monday using the promo code ZOOBDAY at checkout.