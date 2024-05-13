74º
San Antonio Zoo celebrates 110th birthday with $11 tickets on Monday

Zoo will host several activities to celebrate its birthday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the San Antonio Zoo’s 110th birthday, and everyone’s invited to get a special-priced ticket on Monday in honor of each decade of its history.

“We’re turning 110 and you’re invited to party with us! Mark your calendars for May 13th and join the party with a celebratory $11 admission ticket for a WILD day at San Antonio Zoo,” the zoo said on its ticket website.

The San Antonio Zoo will be having lots of different activities to celebrate its birthday on Monday, including education stations, entertainers and a DJ.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - DJ Mayhem at Zootennial Plaza
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Education Station at Zootennial Plaza
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Animal Ambassador Team Presentation at Ambassador Theater
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Roaming Entertainment at Zootennial Plaza
  • 11:30 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. - Happy Birthday Sing-a-long, led by Zoo School at Zootennial Plaza
  • 11:35 a.m. to noon - Free Cupcakes at Zootennial Plaza (while supplies last)
  • 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - North East School of the Arts Performance at Zootennial Plaza

Anyone who wants to participate in the Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio experience can get $25 on Monday using the promo code ZOOBDAY at checkout.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

