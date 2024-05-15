Traffic Alert: TxDOT announces closure of Loop 1604 across north Bexar County this weekend

Loop 1604 closure from May 17 to May 20. (Via TxDOT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a significant closure along Loop 1604 in north Bexar County this weekend as crews continue construction on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

TxDOT will fully close Loop 1604′s westbound and eastbound lanes from La Cantera Parkway to Stone Oak Parkway from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.

According to TxDOT, a section of the Loop 1604 closure from Vance Jackson Road to Stone Oak Parkway is expected to reopen by Saturday night.

Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during this time. Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the area. Below is a map and detour information.

Loop 1604 closure from May 17 to May 20. (Copyright 2024 by TxDOT - All rights reserved.)

I-10 eastbound main lanes

Travelers on the I-10 eastbound main lanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 EB main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

I-10 westbound main lanes

Travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and frontage road

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 EB and continue on the I-10 EB frontage road to the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road traffic can re-enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes and frontage road

Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the Blanco Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 WB and continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way.

Additional major closures are currently scheduled through May at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps.