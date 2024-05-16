Quick response from firefighters prevents further damage in North Side body shop fire

A fire at an auto body shop was reported on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in the 400 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A body shop on the North Side caught on fire Thursday morning, and San Antonio firefighters say that luckily, the flames did not spread to any combustible material.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said the fire was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Culebra Road, near North Brazos Street.

Recommended Videos

They instantly upgraded it to a second-alarm fire due to the shop’s proximity to neighboring businesses and the type of flammable material auto body repair shops typically use.

The fire was located in the office and a storage area on the second floor. The flames did not spread to the work area, Arrington said.

The flames were extinguished within 20 minutes.

The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.