SA Solid Waste Management holding hazardous waste collection event this Saturday on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management is holding a quarterly Household Hazardous Waste Collection event this Saturday.
The following materials are allowed to be dropped off:
- Auto fluids
- Batteries
- Cooking oil
- E-waste
- Fluorescent light fixtures and ballasts
- Household cleaners and solvents
- Lacquer, shellac, furniture polish
- Oil filters
- Paint
- Pesticides
- Pool chemicals
- Printer cartridges
These items are not accepted at the dropoff:
- Ammunition or fireworks
- Commercial or medical waste
- Medicine
- Trash
The city offered the following guidelines for the collection event:
- A recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the Environmental Fee and picture ID are required.
- Contents should be kept in the original container.
- If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.
- Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.
- Place all items in a box and put them in the trunk or truck bed during transport.
- A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request.
- If materials are brought in a non-approved container, they will not be returned.
- Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans or 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-Off Center at 2755 Rigsby Rd.
Click here for a list of monthly drop-off events coming up this summer.