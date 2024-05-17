74º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SA Solid Waste Management holding hazardous waste collection event this Saturday on East Side

Event from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-Off Center

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Hazardous Waste Collection, City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management
Event from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-Off Center (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management is holding a quarterly Household Hazardous Waste Collection event this Saturday.

The following materials are allowed to be dropped off:

Recommended Videos

  • Auto fluids
  • Batteries
  • Cooking oil
  • E-waste
  • Fluorescent light fixtures and ballasts
  • Household cleaners and solvents
  • Lacquer, shellac, furniture polish
  • Oil filters
  • Paint
  • Pesticides
  • Pool chemicals
  • Printer cartridges

These items are not accepted at the dropoff:

  • Ammunition or fireworks
  • Commercial or medical waste
  • Medicine
  • Trash

The city offered the following guidelines for the collection event:

  • A recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the Environmental Fee and picture ID are required.
  • Contents should be kept in the original container.
  • If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.
  • Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.
  • Place all items in a box and put them in the trunk or truck bed during transport.
  • A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request.
  • If materials are brought in a non-approved container, they will not be returned.
  • Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans or 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-Off Center at 2755 Rigsby Rd.

Click here for a list of monthly drop-off events coming up this summer.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos