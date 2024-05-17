SA Solid Waste Management holding hazardous waste collection event this Saturday on East Side

Event from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-Off Center

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management is holding a quarterly Household Hazardous Waste Collection event this Saturday.

The following materials are allowed to be dropped off:

Auto fluids

Batteries

Cooking oil

E-waste

Fluorescent light fixtures and ballasts

Household cleaners and solvents

Lacquer, shellac, furniture polish

Oil filters

Paint

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Printer cartridges

These items are not accepted at the dropoff:

Ammunition or fireworks

Commercial or medical waste

Medicine

Trash

The city offered the following guidelines for the collection event:

A recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the Environmental Fee and picture ID are required.

Contents should be kept in the original container.

If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.

Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.

Place all items in a box and put them in the trunk or truck bed during transport.

A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request.

If materials are brought in a non-approved container, they will not be returned.

Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans or 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-Off Center at 2755 Rigsby Rd.

Click here for a list of monthly drop-off events coming up this summer.