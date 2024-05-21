78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man hospitalized with burns following house fire on far West Side, firefighters say

Fire was called in just after 9:30 p.m. in 2500 block of White Deer Lane

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, San Antonio, Bexar County, BCSO, West Side
White Deer Lane House Fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized following a fire at a far West Side home late Monday night, according to fire officials.

The fire was called in just after 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of White Deer Lane, not far from both Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames showing from the house. They said a bunch of debris from the fire also made it difficult to shut off the utilities to the home.

Fire officials said four people, a man, woman and two children, were all inside at the time of the fire. They and their dogs made it safely out.

The man, however, did have some burns and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out. His condition is not currently known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house is considered a total loss.

The Bexar County Fire Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and EMS all responded to the call.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos