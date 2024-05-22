93º
TxDOT adds new TransGuide cameras to busy stretch of Loop 1604

Five new cameras added to Loop 1604 on Northeast Side

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

New TxDOT TransGuide cameras (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, drivers on the Northeast Side will be able to view real-time traffic through the TransGuide lens.

TxDOT installed five new TransGuide traffic cameras along Loop 1604 from the Live Oak area to Judson Road.

The cameras became operational on Tuesday. They are located at 1604 and Lookout Road, Nacogdoches Road, Green Mountain Road, Mountain Vista Road, and Judson Road.

TxDOT officials said 10 more cameras will be added to Loop 1604 from I-35 to Highway 281, and three more on the far North Side on Highway 281 between Brook Hollow and Loop 1604.

Officials did not provide a timeline for the new cameras. TransGuide currently operates nearly 250 traffic cameras across the greater San Antonio area.

New TxDOT TransGuide cameras (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
New TxDOT TransGuide cameras (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010.

