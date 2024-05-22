UTSA announces variety of summer camps for young students

(Courtney Campbell, © 2016 The University of Texas at San Antonio)

Children work on multiple mock archaeology digs at the Legacy Archaeology Camp.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio has dozens of camps happening this summer for children of all ages to attend and learn something new.

The half-day and full-day camps cover various interests, including science, engineering, architecture, sports, music, writing and more, according to the university.

The camps take place at UTSA’s Main, Downtown, and Southwest campuses. The release said some last a few days, while others last several weeks.

List of Summer Camps

The Dr. Manuel P. Berriozabal Pre-freshman Engineering Program

A mathematics-based program that prepares students for future studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Criminal Justice Summer Camp

High school juniors, seniors, and incoming first-year college students can learn about the criminal justice system and visit local law enforcement agencies.

Cyber Warriors: A Comprehensive Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques

The program introduces students to white-hat hacking and penetration testing — two methods cybersecurity researchers use to identify security vulnerabilities in an organization’s network.

Archaeology 101 & 201 Summer Camps

Campers can participate in outdoor and indoor activities while learning about archaeology.

Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design Camps

These camps launch high school students into engineering through workshops, faculty lectures, lab tours and weeklong competitions.

Monarch Butterfly Ecology Camp

Participants learn about plants, insects, and more through indoor and outdoor activities.

Hydrology (All About Water) Camp

Students learn about groundwater, water cycles, drinking water, and underground water systems in Bexar County.

UTSA Sports and Athletic Camps

UTSA Athletics allows people to participate in sports camps, including baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball and cheer.

Youth Performance Program

A four-week program offers young athletes between 12 and 17 the opportunity to improve their sprinting, body control and jumping skills.

Youth and Teen Summer Art Studios

The Summer Art Studio program offers eight weeks of classes in wheel throwing, photography, metalsmithing, and sculpture. The release said the program is for students aged seven to 18.

Summer Band Institute

The camp is for middle and high school students to develop musical skills.

Percussion Camp

Students immerse themselves in percussion instruction to develop musical techniques and to improve their ability of reading/learning music.

UTSA All-State Choir Camp

Texas high school musical programs and UTSA faculty teach campers across the state about the Texas All-State Choir audition process.

