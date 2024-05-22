Woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars in fatal DWI case

On Monday, Campos-Jimenez told 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez that she was guilty.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused of driving drunk in a fatal 2020 crash was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday.

Mariana Campos-Jimenez was traveling the wrong way on Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road in May 2020 when she crashed head-on with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Gabriel Gallegos.

Campos-Jimenez was charged with intoxication manslaughter and was expected to go to trial this week. Instead, she took a last-minute plea deal.

The case has gone back and forth in the judicial process, including a plea deal last summer that the defendant later withdrew.

On Monday, Campos-Jimenez told 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez that she was guilty.

“The blood alcohol was twice the legal limit, and that I caused the accident that killed Mr. Gabriel Gallegos. And, I take full responsibility for my actions. And I want his family to know that I’m deeply and truly sorry,” Campos-Jimenez said to Perez.

Per the plea deal, Campos-Jimenez could have been sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in prison, but Judge Perez gave her 10 years.

